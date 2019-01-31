Drake’s fans were in their feelings after they learned that the rapper made a pit stop at McDonald’s and handed over $20,000 in tips to two employees – except CNN confirmed that Drake actually only gave the employees $100 each.

“I’ve just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to the employees he gave them $100 each,” said CNN reporter Chloe Melas.

When word got out that Drake made the Mickey D’s pit stop and allegedly dropped a wad of cash at the fast-food joint, the Twitterverse was up in arms.

I’ve just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to the employees he gave them $100 each — Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) January 31, 2019

On Saturday a Twitter user wrote, “Just saw Drake in McDonald’s… crazy And he gave two female employees $10,000 each… in cash.?

Just saw Drake in McDonald’s… crazy. — AJ 🌹 (@imajnoel) January 26, 2019

Drake fans were quick to note that his generosity would likely piss off other employees.

You know what, I would be soooo salty if I also worked at that McDonald’s and didn’t get anything 😂🤔 he can’t be giving doing that for 2 out the whole staff 😪😪 😂 — Bo$$ (@Rjloa_) January 31, 2019

While Twitter user, @IamAJNoel got the amount completely wrong, still it’s a nice gesture for the “In My Feelings” rapper, who clearly loves the fast food giant’s offerings. A few months back during the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour after-party at Los Angeles club, Drake gave out free McDonald‘s to all attendees.

Last February, the charitable Scorpion rapper also gave his whole “God’s Plan” music video budget to those in need in the Miami. “The budget for this video was $996,631.90,” he revealed at the beginning of the music video. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label…”

Drake doesn’t care about Canadian Awards

According to Variety, for the second year in a row Drake’s team has opted out of submitting him for the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS), which puts on the Juno Awards.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby pretending to be a real life doctor and diagnosing ‘patients’ in prison

“Ultimately, this is a question for his camp,” CARAS CEO and president Allan Reid told Variety. “While he opted not to submit this year, we’re feeling optimistic that he submitted to the Grammys and we look forward to seeing him at the Junos again in the future.”

So why doesn’t Drake care about the Juno Awards?

Toronto publicist Dalton Higgins, author of the Drake biography “Far From Over,” wrote about Drake and the Junos in a chapter called “Juno Diss?”

“In Canada’s ‘urban’ music scene, the feeling has always been that Drake got snubbed at the 40th edition of the Awards show,” Higgins told Variety in an email.

READ MORE: Georgia honor roll student won’t be suspended for accidentally using fake money to pay for lunch

“He got six nominations, was the leading rap artist in North America, never mind Canada, and won nothing in his home country. How bizarre was that? … It was also the first time in the history of the Awards that a musician who agreed to host the show and had nominated music didn’t win at least one award. When acts like Nelly Furtado, Shania Twain, Celine Dion hosted the Junos, they won 12 awards combined. … It felt like a massive slap in the face to both him, and some other powerful entities in the Canadian music biz.”

Sounds like Drake is actually very much in his feelings when it comes to these awards.