Wendy Williams’ health setbacks has her contemplating ways to move forward with a possible switch in locale, according to reports.

The “Hot Topics” hostess of The Wendy Williams Show has been missing in action for weeks from center stage on her show because of reported issues with Graves disease and because she had to nurse a fractured shoulder.

Now the wear and tear of travel is on the chopping block, and an insider told Us Weekly that Williams is planning to move from her New Jersey digs to Manhattan so she can be closer to work, sans the travel through the hectic commuter traffic. Also, her popular show is filmed in NYC.

“There’s been talk of her moving for her health and life to improve,” the source said.

“Staff are planning a big ‘welcome back’ show where Wendy will address her health problems,” the source told In Touch.

Bit for now, Williams is said to be focused on getting better.

“She’s fighting to get back to a clean bill of health,” an insider told the outlet.

So for now, a rotation of celebrities have been filling in at the helm of The Wendy Williams Show.

Comedian and TV host Nick Cannon will be taking over the hot seat as the temporary new host of the show next week as the popular host continues to recover from a shoulder fracture and health setback.

Cannon will start serving as the temporary host on Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, Page Six reports.

It was announced earlier this month by Williams’ representatives that she needed to take a brief hiatus to mend.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” reads the statement. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being…Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Hosts like Don Lemon, Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Heather McDonald, Ellie Lee, Carla Hall, Brian Balthazar and Devyn Simone have covered and filled in for Williams.

We wish Wendy well.