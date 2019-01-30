Comedian and TV host Nick Cannon is taking over the hot seat as the temporary new host of The Wendy Williams show next week as the popular host continues to recover from a shoulder fracture and health setback.

Cannon will start serving as the temporary host on Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, Page Six reports.

It was announced earlier this month by Williams’ representatives that Williams would take some time off to recover from a shoulder fracture and she was hospitalized from complications of her Graves disease.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” reads the statement. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being…Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

“For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family,” the production company said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

We’ll soon see what happens in a few weeks.