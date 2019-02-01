Antionette “Toni” Harris is one Black girl using her magic to break down barriers on the football field.

And the talented high school player hopes to one day make history.

—Cory Booker announces presidential bid for 2020 election ‘Together, America, we will rise’—

With a scholarship offer on the table, Harris can potentially become one of the first women to play a non-kicker position on a college football roster, ESPN reported.

Harris is a rarity in the male-dominated field of football and plays free safety at East Los Angeles College in California. She recently received a scholarship offer from Bethany College to play football at the NAIA school.

If Harris accepts the offer, she will become the first female player to receive a scholarship offer for football.

“I’ve had this dream ever since I was younger,” Harris explains. “I do feel a lot more pumped now since I have the platform to show coaches that I have the talent and the potential to play at the next level, the collegiate level and the NFL level, so I’m ready.”

Harris is well-sought after and scholarship offers have poured in also from Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University, USA Today reports.

She plans to sign her intent letter his summer.

Toyota has hand-picked the football star to feature in a Super Bowl big game commercial, detailing her story.

“I was getting ready for a game, it was like a four-hour business trip … and I all of a sudden heard my phone beep,” Harris tells People Now. “I saw a message saying that Toyota wanted to interline my story with the Rav4 they were using for the Super Bowl this year and I was like ‘Wow! What!’”

—Jussie Smollett Noose Video: Police have footage of ‘Empire’ actor with rope around his neck after brutal attack—

Harris is still beside herself with excitement seeing her vision and story played out before millions.

“Little girls with dreams become women with visions. I am that little girl & that women. This is only the BEGINNING of everything I want,” she wrote on Instagram.

The commercial will air in the second quarter right before the two-minute warning, the outlet reports.