Last year, Jay-Z sued The American Arbitration Association in Manhattan Supreme Court for having a arbitration panel that was “too white” to handle the dispute with clothing company, Icon over trademark infringement claims. The claims relate to his Roc Nation hat line.

Jay-Z is not one to shy away from bringing diversity to center stage. The multi-award winning rapper and music mogul just won his legal battle to have six Black candidates included on the arbitration panel handling his trademark dispute, Page Six reports.

The rapper turned businessman argued in the suit that there wasn’t one Black arbitrator on the Association’s national “Large and Complex Cases” roster.

The suit stated that the roster consisted of one Asian-American, one South Asian and one Latino representative. The Association has now promised to consider 11 Black candidates for the roster.

Jay-Z stated that minority business owners should have the opportunity to choose from a group that “reflects the diverse population,” Page Six states. Jay-Z argued the membership deprived Black litigants, like him, “equal protection of the laws”.

In new court papers, attorney Alex Spiro, who represents Jay-Z, said his client wants the case discontinued since the organization “offered the parties the option of working with AAA Senior Vice President Harold Coleman, who is African-American, in a mediation of their disagreement”

The American Arbitration Association provided Jay-Z the option of five additional Black arbitrators, according to his lawyer. They have, however, not commented about Jay-Z’s win to force them to diversify their ranks.

In other news, both Jay-Z and wife, Beyonce’ are working on new ventures together this year. The couple recently announced their project, called The GreenPrint Project that encourages their fans to share their “Greenprint” and eat plant-based meals to make an environmental and global impact. The duo is providing those who participate with the opportunity of a lifetime: to enter their name and email for a chance to win Beyonce’ and Jay-Z tickets for life.

