Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering a once-in-a-lifetime offer for their fans that’s pretty hard to resist.

There’s been a lot of viral online challenges around, but Bey and Jay wants their fans to go green and if they do commit to a vegan lifestyle, fans could win up to 30 years of free concert tickets, The Daily Mail reports.

Yes, you can see Bey perform well into her golden years for free if you get your greens in.

On Wednesday, Beyonce announced “The Greenprint Project Sweepstakes,” on Instagram, that promises free concert tickets to fans who start incorporating plant-based meals into their diet.

“What is your Greenprint?” Beyoncé captioned the post. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.”

So push the cookies and cakes aside, Bey suggested plant-based breakfasts and meatless Mondays ways to infuse the new vegan diet into your life.

Bey and Jay are likely referring to Marco Borges’ vegan cookbook, which is called The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World. The couple contributed to the book’s introduction to advocate for veganism.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they wrote. “We used to think of health as a diet — some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

