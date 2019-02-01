Usually when Meek Mill is stopped by the cops it is cause for alarm, but when local police pulled his car over in Jamaica it was all love!

According to XXL, earlier this week the Philadelphia rapper and his entourage were traveling in Kingston, Jamaica and as they were leaving the city, they were stopped by authorities.

In what was possibly an attempt to make sure everything remained on the up and up, Meek instantly began recording his interaction with law enforcement. But he was audibly surprised when he realized that all they wanted was to take a picture – as fans!

READ MORE: Dallas cop who fatally shot Botham Jean makes a court appearance; sticks to gag order

The 31-year-old was so amused by the encounter he chose to share the moment on his Instagram Story.

“You’re trying to take a picture, mon?” he can be heard asking the police in a Jamaican accent. “I’m f***ed up! Y’all pulled us over and y’all said y’all want a picture, mon? Y’all scared us! We’re scared of police! We thought we were getting locked up!”

Given Meek’s well documented woes with the criminal justice system, it comes as no surprise that he and his team are weary when interacting with law enforcement. Fans were outraged when the emcee was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violations of a probation he was sentenced to back in 2009.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Noose Video: Police have footage of ‘Empire’ actor with rope around his neck after brutal attack

Seeing a young Black man in his prime put away for years, simply because he was seen on Instagram the day before doing wheelies on his bikes without a helmet, felt like a huge miscarriage of justice to both his fans and colleagues. After a public outcry, which was passionately endorsed by fellow rapper Jay-Z, Meek’s legal team was eventually able to obtain his freedom.

In the wake of that ordeal he’s made it his mission to help others who have less resources receive the same justice he was able to and recently the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill inspired by his highly-publicized battles with probation.

In January, Meek, along with his powerful allies such as Van Jones, Jay-Z, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and many others launched a criminal justice reform organization called Reform Alliance. Collectively, the group has pledged $50 million of their own money.

READ MORE: Jay-Z and Meek Mill announce $50 million criminal justice reform organization headed by Van Jones