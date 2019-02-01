A substitute teacher made disturbing comments to Black students at a Springfield, Mo., school that got him kicked off campus and banned for allegedly hurling racist threats, Yahoo reports.

School administrators reported that the teacher, who was subbing for a technology class at at Hickory Hills Elementary and Middle School, made comments towards two Black eighth grad students that were “disturbing, unacceptable, and are completely at odds with who we are a school district,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer for Springfield Public Schools.

A mother of one of the students, Jean Hawkins, told the Springfield News-Leader that when her son entered the class on that Wednesday morning, he was met with threatening remarks by the substitute educator.

“The teacher tells them, ‘I was told to shoot you black boys. You black boys are nothing but trouble,’” Hawkins told the outlet. “[My son] just looked at [the teacher] and he couldn’t believe what he was saying. He was like, ‘Wow.’ He didn’t know if he should run.”

Although the two students were too stunned to leave and report the incident, another student did, Hawkins said.

“He doesn’t know who told,” Hawkins explained. The substitute teacher was immediately escorted off the school’s campus.

“There is zero tolerance for any comment like those described. SPS remains committed to ensuring that all of our students thrive in a learning environment where they feel safe, welcomed and respected,” Hall told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Because of that commitment and our refusal to accept any behavior that fails to meet those standards, we can confirm that this individual was removed from the list of eligible SPS substitutes, on the same day the allegations were made, and will not return to SPS in any capacity.”

The staffing agency that hired the sub, Penmac Education Staffing, said they are taking the allegations “very seriously” and released a statement.

“We have no tolerance for such behavior,” a spokesperson tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “The substitute in question is suspended from all assignments, pending the completion of a full investigation. We are cooperating fully with Springfield Public Schools in the completion of that investigation.”

Hawkins wants the name of the sub, which has not been released and she has filed a complaint with the staffing agency, Penmac.

“We remain in contact with the parents of the students involved. That communication began on the day the incident occurred,” Hall explained to the outlet. “Our ongoing commitment is to both listen to their concerns and to explain the steps we have taken to address the situation thoroughly and promptly.”

