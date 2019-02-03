21 Savage thegrio.com
DECATUR, GA - AUGUST 05: Recording Artist 21 Savage attend his 21 Savage And His Leading By Example Foundation Host 3rd Annual Issa Back 2 School Drive on August 5, 2018 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Leading By Example Foundation)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials otherwise known as ICE arrested rapper 21 Savage on Sunday because they say he is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom who has overstayed his visa.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the 26-year old rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was part of a “targeted operation” conducted in metro Atlanta area. That operation purpose was to arrest 21 Savage as a person who is “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” and because he is also a convicted on felony drug charges in 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.

ICE officials claim he first came to the United States legally as a teenager in July 2005 on a visa, which expired the following year. He has been living in the U.S. illegally ever since.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions,” said Cox in a statement.

Many are wondering how this could happen to the rapper who has always claimed to be from Georgia. According to a CNN reporter, ICE officials are saying that rapper’s entire public image has been fabricated to sell his music.

Dina LaPolt, who represents 21 Savage, provided a statement to TMZ, , which states: “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

21 Savage is best known for his single “X” and for his collaboration with Drake on the single “Sneakin.”