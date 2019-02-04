When 21 Savage was arrested during the traffic stop that landed him in ICE custody early on Sunday morning, another Atlanta rapper was taken into custody as well.

Local rapper Young Nudy, who is known for his Slimeball mixtapes and his collabs with Offset and Lil Yachty, was also arrested after a performance in DeKalb County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young Nudy, whose real name is Quantavious Thomas, was taken in on unrelated charges to 21 Savage. He was booked on aggravated assault and gang charges about 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Thomas on Friday. Thomas was part of a Super Bowl-related concert on Saturday night and police caught him and 21 Savage after the show.

“We believe that Young Nudy is innocent and this is a case of mistaken identity,” W. Scott Smith, Nudy’s attorney, said in a statement. “Young Nudy’s legal team is working closely with law enforcement to ensure this case does not get blown out of proportion.”

Smith that the warrants stemmed from an incident that happened in 2017. He claims that the Atlanta Police initially investigated and cleared Nudy, but the charges were picked up by the neighboring DeKalb police.

“Young Nudy is taking these charges very seriously,” Smith said. “Had law enforcement contacted us directly we would have voluntarily surrendered.”

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that bond has not been set for Nudy. The rapper has collaborated heavily with 21 Savage has said that they are cousins in an interview on Hoodrich Radio.

21 Savage was detained on Sunday morning and has been accused of overstaying his visa. His attorneys have said that ICE is refusing to release the rapper on bond and have stated that his arrest is nothing more than a civil law violation.