One of the many acts that the NFL and CBS wanted to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIII was Rihanna, who declined the invite out of support for Colin Kaepernick.

It was very clear during Sunday’s game that she was still not feeling it. Rihanna was on a flight during the game, which was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history, shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her looking like many others watching the game around the country: extremely bored as passengers around her discussed whether they could live stream the game, reports US Weekly.

“How can we watch the Super Bowl on the flight?” she captioned the clip, followed by a sarcastic, “Me,” in reference to her unamused expression.

She later posted a photo of Kaepernick on one knee, which she captioned, “For those of you who thought I was watchin the Super Bowl…we beefin.”

The game itself drew 44.9 rating making it the lowest-rated Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals matchup a decade ago. The number was a 5 percent drop off from last year’s Super Bowl victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots

Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott eventually agreed to perform at the game to mixed reviews at best. Scott became the subject of intense social media backlash for accepting the gig.

Adam Levine responded to the haters and critics on his Instagram on Sunday night.

“When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the [Super Bowl Halftime Show], I took out my pen and just wrote,” he said. “Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight,”

“We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage,” he continued. “We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love.”