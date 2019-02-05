An Atlanta-area church is under such heavy scrutiny for its pastor’s homophobic views that it may find itself on a list of national hate groups, WSB-TV reports.

Pastor David Berzins of Strong Hold Baptist Church told the station that “homosexuals deserve the death penalty.”

“Today, apparently is the sodomite pride parade taking place in Atlanta, in our hometown right now that’s going on,” he said. “There are a bunch of pedophiles, perverts, reprobate, wicked, vile people marching up and down the streets of Atlanta.”

Berzins hails from Arizona and moved to Atlanta last summer. He was ordained at the Word of Truth Baptist Church, the same institution that prayed for President Obama’s death in 2009 because of his pro-choice stance.

Heidi Bierich, from the Southern Poverty Law Center said Berzins’ disturbing rhetoric qualifies as hate speech.

“If an organization is going to advocate for the death penalty for people engaging in same-sex relationships, they are going to make our list,” she said.

The news station was alerted of Berzins’ hateful speeches that was posted on YouTube. One sermon was titled: “Shame on Atlanta Pride and its Supporters.”

“There used to be a time they were in the closet. They need to go back in the closet. They need to be run out, you know, they need to be eradicated,” he said during that sermon.

Strong Hold Baptist Church operates out of a Gwinnett County-owned building at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, GA.

“I’m not sure why it would be acceptable for a man in a county-owned building to be calling for the eradication of homosexuals from Atlanta,” said a viewer who notified the station about Berzins, which resulted in an interview with him.

However, the ACLU says the First Amendment guarantees his right to free speech.

“He’s free to say whatever he wants to say as long as he’s not inciting violence,” said Sean Young of the ACLU. “He is free to assert that his God hates the same people he hates. He is even free to celebrate the deaths of people he doesn’t like.”