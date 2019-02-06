Model turned media mogul Tyra Banks is an unstoppable business woman and already has her sights set on a brand new venture.

According to Variety, Banks is creating her own universe via a new project called Modelland. Slated to open to the public in late 2019, Modelland is a multi-level 21,000 sq. ft space in Santa Monica, California. The attraction, which will include retail and dining options, will give ticket holders a much more elaborate look into the modeling world while staying true to Banks’ mission of expanding the definition of beauty.

READ MORE: Metro Atlanta Church could be added to list of hate groups over pastor’s call for death of gays

“I’ve always been insanely inspired by attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios and have wanted to bring that spirit of adventure and storytelling to the world of modeling,” the 45-year-old explains to Variety. “But not the exclusive modeling industry. I’m talking about modeling for the masses.”

Banks wants her first Santa Monica location to serve as the flagship attraction while she makes plans to expand to global markets.

“Santa Monica Place is the perfect setting for the groundbreaking Modelland concept and we are so pleased to welcome this exceptional, multi-layered entertainment, retail and dining attraction to our world-class destination,” said Michael Guerin, SVP of leasing at Macerich.

“Our top properties including Santa Monica Place are terrific platforms for retailers and brands of all kinds to connect with their audiences, who visit us for the best in experience-forward retail and everything else.”

My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated. I can’t wait for you to Step Into Your Light. Head over to https://t.co/wCPYo9oQrx to sign up for more information. #ModelLand pic.twitter.com/5TgqyebSoX — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 5, 2019

Always one to take the long view when it comes to business, the fashion icon is responsible for “America’s Next Top Model,” which is one of the longest-running unscripted reality shows in TV history. Now, she’s breaking ground in a new way, having secretly been working on this Modelland venture for a decade.

READ MORE: HS coach posts blackface pic of himself as Bob Marley, now wants to sing redemption song

“[It’s] been in the works for 10 years. 10 very intense years,” she recalls. “I’ve kept it close to my heart and dedicated a lot of energy and time to it — qualitative and quantitative research, think tank sessions, iterations of business plans, potential sites visits, staffing up. With some serious laser-focused tunnel-vision and a hardworking, expert team, Modelland is finally coming to life. I’m so excited to let the world know about the Modelland attraction and for them to soon experience and step into their light.”

What do you think, Grio Fam? Will you be checking out Modelland anytime soon?