Michelle Rodriguez is one of few supporters who is siding with Liam Neeson, saying she doesn’t believe her Widows co-star is racist after he admitted to wanted to kill a ‘Black bastard’ as revenge for his friend getting raped, reports Vanity Fair.

—Prep school students clap back at NYC Mayor over blackface tweet—

“It’s all fuckin’ bullshit. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” said Rodriguez at the amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday night.

“Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue—so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bullshit. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”

Neeson appeared on Good Morning America this week to explain his racist murder fantasy but made matters worse when he admitted he spoke with a priest and “power walked” in order to deal with his feelings.

After that, Neeson ended up cancelling an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in an effort to lay low.

—Blackface pictures from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s college yearbook at UNC Chapel Hill—

Neeson’s other Widows co-star, Viola Davis, hasn’t yet spoken out to give her thoughts about the controversy.