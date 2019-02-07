A Black college student on Saturday found a North Carolina man living in her off-campus apartment wearing her clothes. The discovery was enough to make her pack up her things and move, she told WFMY News 2.

The story unfolded when a University of North Carolina-Greensboro student, identified only as Maddie, found Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30, in her closet when she returned home around lunchtime after responding to unfamiliar noises, according to NBC News.

READ MORE: Australia looks to ban R. Kelly; Not welcomed in ‘Land Down Under’

Prior to the incident, the 20-year-old student told her roommates that she thought a ghost was lurking around their Summit at The Edge Apartment, after finding her clothes missing and handprints on the wall, ABC 11 News reports.

“I just hear rattling in my closet,” Maddie told the news outlet. “It sounded like a raccoon in my closet. I’m like, ‘Who’s there?’ And somebody answers me. He’s like, ‘Oh my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”

Glenn said the young woman contacted her boyfriend for help, while also keeping the man distracted.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like ‘You’re really pretty. Can I give you a hug?’ But he never touched me.”

Once her boyfriend arrived at the apartment, he asked Swofford to leave. She called 911 to report her unwanted guest and he was arrested later that afternoon.

What makes this incident very eerie is that the police are unsure how Swofford entered the apartment since there was no sign of forced entry.

Swofford is facing a misdemeanor breaking and entering charge, according to police. Jail records details he is booked under a $26,600 bond at Guilford County Jail.

READ MORE: Black church gifts Howard University with $100,000 to help seniors pay off tuition and fees

The university, which is located near the student’s apartment said they have spoken with her “and offered any and all support resources we have,” a spokesperson said.