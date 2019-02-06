This year started off rough for R. Kelly.

It appears like it’s not letting up for the R&B veteran. Local politicians in Australia are advocating banning Kelly from entering the country this week, after he announced a tour there on his social media platforms.

He posted a tweet that said, “NEW TOUR ALERT” on Tuesday.

According to BBC, Australia was announced as one of the countries the tour will take place along with New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Kelly later deleted the posts after receiving backlash from the Surviving: R. Kelly documentary last month, which appears to have stretched across the globe.

Individuals on Twitter weren’t too happy about his announcement:

R Kelly said he coming to tour in aus. Someone let this fool know that we don’t want his pedophile rapist looking ass in Australia! pic.twitter.com/w6PuU6rQVo — BillieJeansPost (@BillieJeansPost) February 6, 2019

I’m happy R. Kelly just announced his tour, I can’t wait to call these venues, booking agents & promoters & get shows cancelled.#MuteRKelly isn’t just for this country, you’ll be muted in Australia, New England & Sri Lanka too. @DreamzFlamingo are the promoters! @RKelly pic.twitter.com/b9YvFCKzbR — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 5, 2019

Bitchhhh R Kelly can keep his ass away from Australia, The government better keep him away fr pic.twitter.com/mLIht1w3dr — CÈLINE (@BeingMessyy) February 6, 2019

Australia’s Labor party released a statement to the public that called for the country to deny his visa.

“Labor strongly supports the refusal or cancellation of visas of non-citizens on character or criminal grounds,” the document stated.

The country’s department of home affairs informed BBC it “does not comment on individual cases.”

Other American entertainers have been barred from Australia before, including Floyd Mayweather and Chris Brown.

Another tour in Australia was previously reported by a tour company in December that sparked confusion. The singer called the announcement fake news.

Ruth Money, a New Zealand victims’ advocate and a non-profit group, Women’s Refuge spoke out against the singer performing then.

“Popular culture has an immense amount to do with shaping the way people think and the way people behave, and the sort of role models that we hold up, particularly to our young people,” she said.

Here in the states, Philadelphia announced just last week that the entertainer was banned from performing in the city

Council members voted unanimously on the decision to #MuteRKelly last Thursday.

City Councilwoman Helen Gym made the announcement on Twitter stating, “Philly stands with survivors.”