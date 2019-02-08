Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doc ‘Knock Down the House’ finds home at Netflix

Netflix has acquired Knock Down the House, the documentary that chronicles Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her run for Congress. The film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also follows Cori Bush, Amy Vilela, and Paula Jean Swearengin took home the coveted Festival Favorite Award at the annual film festival and won the Audience Award in its category.

21-year-old director, Caleb Jaffe makes Sundance debut with ‘It’s Not About Jimmy Keene’

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on the release of Knock Down the House,” said director Rachel Lears. “This platform will allow us to reach huge audiences worldwide, including viewers who may not usually watch independent documentaries. We’re also very excited to be working with Netflix on a campaign to spark wider cultural conversations about our democracy and how it can continue to evolve.”

Netflix explained their reasons for acquiring the documentary in a statement on Thursday.

“It is a transcendent moment when skilled filmmakers are able to train their lens on a major transformation,” added Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentaries for Netflix. “With intimacy and immediacy, Rachel Lears and Robin Blotnik, bring viewers to the front lines of a movement, as four women find their voice, their power, and their purpose, allowing all of us to witness the promise of true democracy in action.”

Nigerian filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu makes history winning grand prize at Sundance for prison movie ‘Clemency’

Although Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was scheduled to appear in Park City for the film’s premiere, she canceled her trip at the last minute to deal with the sudden end of the government shutdown.

The cast of the documentary celebrated the film’s premiere at the MACRO Lodge where tons of supporters gathered to party the night away after seeing the eye-opening documentary for the first time.