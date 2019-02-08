This just in – another KKK photo has surfaced in a college yearbook from the 1980s. Except, this time, the photo depicts five people dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes standing around a giddy Black man holding up a drink while pretending to be hung by a noose. The image has understandably sparked outrage.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, the man at the center of this offensive photo has been identified as Michael Kizzie and alum of the University of Richmond.

In a phone interview with the publication on Thursday evening, Kizzie said he was unaware that the old photo was making the rounds until he was contacted by a reporter for The Collegian, the University of Richmond’s student newspaper.

“I’m just getting over the shock and embarrassment of it right now, and that’s going to take a while,” admitted Kizzie, who now resides in a Washington suburb.

The photo was included in the school’s 1980 yearbook and school officials say they had no idea it had resurfaced on social media until Wednesday evening. The following day, University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher released a statement calling snapshot “repulsive” and “antithetical to the values of the University today.”

“Such images reflect a past that must be reconciled and understood,” Crutcher’s statement said. “We do not intend to forget or erase those moments. Rather, we must examine and understand our history so that we may become the more inclusive community we aspire to be.”