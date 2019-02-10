Kanye West and his adorable daughter North (5) recently had their very first first daddy-daughter dance. Kim Kardashian shared the details of the proud moment with audience members at a Masterclass in Los Angeles.

“[North] had her father-daughter dance last night and [she] and Kanye won the first place trophy [for a dance they did together]” Kardashian revealed at The Masterclass by Mario Dedivanovic held at the Ace Hotel in L.A. on Saturday, February 9, Us Weekly reports.

“She recreated the dance that they did,” she continued. “And I don’t know how the two of them came up with this full choreographed dance where she was doing flips and he was throwing her up in the air and [all] these crazy things. She must have done it for me, like, five times today.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also noted that her daughter “had to change her outfit” and “wanted blush.”

“She put on so much blush and I walked in and she started crying saying, ‘I don’t know how to blend!’” said the KKW Beauty founder. “I was like, ‘I can’t have this conversation with you, you’re 5!’”

Kardashian and West, who also share son Saint (3) and daughter Chicago (13 months) are currently expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

“Baby No. 4 is on the way,” she said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. “But I was kind of stressing that my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”

Meanwhile, North previously went viral after video surfaced of her and a friend dancing to her dad’s “Jesus Walks” song during West’s Sunday church service. West launched his inspirational Sunday Service gospel-fest back in January and it’s shared weekly by attendees on Instagram.