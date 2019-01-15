Kim Kardashian West has officially confirmed the surrogacy rumors and says she and her husband Kanye are indeed expecting their fourth child, People reports.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Kardashian-West told the host they are “working on another child” with a surrogate.

“We are,” Kardashian West responded when Cohen asked her if another baby was on the way.

Kardashian West confirmed that a baby was coming “sometime soon.”

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” Kardashian West told Cohen.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kardashian West added

Rumors had been circulated widely after a source told the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star and her husband were planning on a baby to join big siblings 5-year old, North, 3-year old, Saint, and Chicago, who recently one.

The news comes as a surprise because just a few months ago, Kardashian West, 38, said although she loves being a mom, she and West, 41, were in no hurry to add to their family with another child.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” an insider told PEOPLE in August. Chicago is the couple’s only child to be born via gestational surrogate.

However, another source dished to PEOPLE that “Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby no. 4 when Chicago was just a couple of days old. And they absolutely would use the surrogate again. They love her.”

Kardashian West herself has expressed similar thoughts. As she said in an August interview with E! News after being asked if she and her husband, Kanye were planning for a fourth child, “I don’t know. I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true. But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know. “We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”