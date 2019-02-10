A former health official from the Obama administration has blasted Donald Trump’s annual physical exam results over the weekend; even taking to Twitter to describe the report as a “disgrace.”

After Trump’s thorough physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, his personal physician Dr. Sean Conley declared in a statement that Trump “is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond.”

But Ronald Klain, who served as the U.S. Ebola Response Coordinator in 2014, was quick to fire back on social media, noting: “No doctor can predict someone’s future health,” he tweeted in response to Conley’s statement on Saturday. “This is a disgrace to an office with a great tradition of professionalism. Just another institution turned into a joke by a President determined to make anyone willing to submit an instrument of his lies.”

As reported by The Huff Post, Conley’s health report on Trump gave no details on what the exam entailed.

Friday’s physical health examination is the second one that Trump has received since taking office in 2017. His physician last year, Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, was heavily criticized after he boasted about the former reality TV star’s “genetics” and said, “I told the president if he had eaten healthier over the last 25 years, he might’ve live to be 200.”

Jackson did note that Trump would “benefit from a diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates and from a routine exercise regimen” and that “All clinical data indicates that the President is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency.”

Jackson even outlined a special “diet and exercise plan” for Trump but White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley revealed, “the president has not followed it religiously.”