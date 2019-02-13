This week has been quite eventful for rapper, Cardi B. The Grammy Award-winning artist is making history in both the music world and food world.

After becoming the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy on Sunday, the hip-hop music-themed chip company, Rap Snacks released new flavors to honor the artist.

According to the company’s twitter, Cardi B is the first artist in Rap Snacks history to have four flavors under the chip brand. She joins the family with four new flavors include Honey Drip Butter Popcorn, Jerk BBQ Wavy Chips, Habanero Hot Cheese Popcorn and Cheddar Bar-B-Que Potato Chips.

From her history-making Grammy win to being the first artist on Rap Snacks to release four flavors—introducing Cardi B’s Jerk BBQ Wavy Potato Chips. Available in stores later this month! #RapSnacks #CardiB pic.twitter.com/gJwglkx7jQ — Official Rap Snacks (@RapSnacksNow) February 11, 2019

The Bronx native joins the list of other artists who have flavors such as Trina, Fabolous, Lil Boosie, Lil Yachty, Lil Boosie, Romeo Miller and Migos.

James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks, revealed that the brand and the female artist compliment each other well.

“Cardi B being featured on Rap Snacks is truly a great fit for what our brand stands for,” Lindsay told Complex. “Rap Snacks is a brand that embraces the evolving hip-hop culture and promotes authenticity which mirrors what Cardi B represents. Just like Rap Snacks, Cardi B will always remain true to who she is.”

Rap Snacks also announced new Migo flavors called Bar-B-Quin’ With My Honey With A Dab of Ranch wavy chips and White Cheddar With a Dab of Ranch cheese puffs. They already have two flavors, White Cheddar With A Dab Of Ranch popcorn and Sour Cream With A Dab of Ranch potato chips. The Atlanta natives even have a song that recognizes their original Rap Snack flavor launch back in 2016.

Rap Snacks are sold all over the country and on the company’s website.

Cardi B’s flavors will be available in stores and online soon.