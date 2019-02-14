Despite being released from federal custody, 21 Savage may be deported, thanks to a new policy implemented by Donald Trump which changes the eligibility of who is allowed to stay in the United States.

Trump reportedly changed U.S. immigration policies from Obama and Bush, according to TMZ. The new policy initially deports people even if they have a pending visa application, allowing them to come back only if it’s approved.

Sources told TMZ that the decision to arrest and deport 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was made several months ago by the Atlanta bureau of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The decision was to have ICE arrest Savage and hold him without bond until he was deported.

It is unclear why ICE wanted Savage held without bond, aside from an incorrect belief that he was a felon. In 2014, Savage’s drug conviction was vacated and sealed, which essentially erases it, but it appears court records weren’t updated so perhaps ICE just saw the felony conviction, according to TMZ.

But then ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C. got involved and insisted he not be released on bond, even after it was proven he was not a felon. TMZ said it sources could not speak to why D.C. took such a harsh position.

ICE and other local and federal law enforcement agencies were present when 21 Savage was arrested on Super Bowl Sunday. This is unusual since ICE typically does not get involved at the scene of arrests, according to TMZ.

However, 21’s lawyers went to court on Tuesday and were able to convince a judge to release him on bond.

TMZ says next steps include processing 21’s application to stay in the U.S., which the media outlet expects will be approved because he qualifies on every count that is required. 21 Savage has dependents in the country, he has no convictions, and he’s been here more than 10 years.

The only challenge will be Trump’s new immigration stipulation.

Since Trump changed Obama and Bush policies, it is now possible for 21 Savage to have to wait on the outcome of his pending visa application – from outside of the United States. The rapper reportedly filed his application to stay in the U.S. in 2017 and it takes about four years for ICE to process applications.

TMZ says 21 Savage was told by ICE agents they would drop deportation proceedings if he voluntarily left the country, but he refused.

