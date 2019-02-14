The White House on Tuesday released results of Donald Trump’s physical exam revealing that the 45th president is obese, but “remains in good health overall.”

The 72-year-old president’s second periodic physical exam was performed a week ago Friday by his physician, Dr. Sean Conley at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Trump, who has a common form of heart disease, gained four pounds since last year, despite his attempt to lose weight, according to CNN. His body mass index is 30.4, making him obese.

READ MORE: Wisconsin high school basketball player latest target of racist blackface taunts

The 6-foot-3-inch president was 239 pounds last year, according to his previous physician, Ronny Jackson.

Jackson said the president was in “excellent health,” joking that he “might live to be 200 years old” if his diet improved.

Although Jackson told Trump to lose 10 to 15 pounds last year, sources told CNN that Trump has not made significant changes in his diet or exercise routine.

It comes to no surprise that Trump isn’t too big on diets after serving Clemson University football team a “hemberder” feast last month during their White House visit for winning the college football playoff national championship last year, outraging people on social media. Longtime political activist The Rev. Jesse Jackson called it “disgraceful.”

Trump, known for his love of fast food, provided the players’ food, buffet style from various fast food chains including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Domino’s due to the government shutdown. The president referred to the meal as “Great American Food.”

It sounds like the president needs to lay off on some of the food he considers “great.” People who are aware of his eating habits say that he red meat and fried potatoes regularly.

He also hasn’t started an exercise routine to get rid of some of his weight.

READ MORE: LeBron James doesn’t rival Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen says

“The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously,” said Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary.