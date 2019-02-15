Just two weeks after his controversial arrest by ICE and just two days after being released from federal custody, 21 Savage surrendered authorities in southern Georgia on an outstanding felony warrant.

The rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was booked in Hinesville, Ga. – which is an hour west of Savannah – on a 2016 charge of Theft by Deception charge and released shortly after, according to TMZ.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office told WSAV the warrant originated from 2016. It stems from 21 Savage taking money from a gig without performing.

Savage was booked for a gig at Club Bomaz. The rapper did not perform that night and left with the money he was paid. The unnamed promoter went to the magistrate’s office and was granted a warrant for Theft by Deception.

“I think there was an amount paid before and on the night he arrived he was given $17,000,” Lt. Chris Reed said. “During the time that Mr. Joseph was arrested by ICE, the citizen contacted the sheriff’s office and wanted to make sure that the warrant was still active and that Mr. Joseph was picked up.”

Arrangements were made on Tuesday for the rapper to turn himself in. The rapper was arrested during a targeted immigration operation early on Feb. 3.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials revealed at the time that 21 Savage, who had for years claimed he was from Atlanta, was actually a British citizen had overstayed his visa and had a felony conviction. The arrest on Thursday was meant to be kept on the low to avoid media attention.

“To be honest with you, we tried to keep it as low profile as we could,” said Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes. “We honored his request and got him in and got him out.”

“I think he’s trying to face the past, and face what he’s done with the past,” he added. “Get those things rectified and move on with life. So I’m all for a young man that’s trying to help himself.”

21 Savage was released on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to pay bail and promised to appear in court as required.