Wisconsin lawmakers decision to exclude Colin Kaepernick from the state’s Black history resolution, and CNN’s Don Lemon has gone on the record stating that he thinks that decision is “BS.”

On Wednesday, Lemon appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Primetime to defend Kaepernick’s right to protest and explain why he should be honored with other great African-Americans “whether you agree with what he did or not.”

READ MORE: Don Lemon goes in on the Kanye West White House debacle

“He was doing what is a right to all Americans, to peacefully protest,” Lemon stressed. “And yet and still, he is suffering the consequences of that after he broke no laws, and he’s trying to help out the very community that he’s trying to bring attention to.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adding, “I don’t understand it. I think they’re wrong. I think they should put him back on there. Just because you don’t like it, that’s your problem.”

The state legislature’s Black caucus originally drafted the resolution with Kaepernick’s name included, but Republicans took him off the list because they believed he was too controversial. The updated resolution, without Kaepernick’s name, is what ultimately passed in the state Senate.

READ MORE: CNN’s Don Lemon not backing down for saying white men are ‘biggest terror threat’

Host Chris Cuomo noted that one of the Black lawmakers in Wisconsin called it an act of white privilege to remove Kaepernick’s name. When asked if he agreed Lemon responded that he thought it was “ignorance.”

“Look, I don’t know about it. I just think it’s ignorance. I just think it’s B.S.,” he said. “Whatever you want to call it, if you want to call it white privilege, that is your business.”

“I think it’s cherry picking about who you think is a good person and if they’re doing what you think is right,” Lemon continued. “I think everyone knows in the back of their minds, deep in their heart, what Colin Kaepernick did was courageous and heroic.”

READ MORE: ‘Kap did not approve this BS!’: Kaepernick’s crew blasts Travis Scott and Big Boi’s Super Bowl choice