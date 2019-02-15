A Houston man has been accused of attacking Black people based solely based on their skin color and authorities think hate may be what triggered him.

According to local station KPRC, authorities believe that on January 7, Albert Gallegos approached a 92-year-old Black man from behind at a METRO stop in southeast Houston. Court documents say Gallegos then allegedly attacked the man, rendering him unconscious.

A eyewitness came forward stating she watched the suspect throw large rocks at the elderly man.

The reporting officer said he was fairly certain that the assailant was Gallegos because he, “read multiple case(s) involving the suspect and the suspect is obviously a violent person and has hatred towards African Americans because (his) mother is dating a black male. After reading these reports about the suspect’s history I can clearly see the suspect is picking his victims on the basis of their skin color, the victim in (the officer’s) case is a 92-year-old black male who has never dealt with or had any type of interaction with the suspect.”

Due to the suspected motivation behind the vicious attack, investigators believe this meets the requirement to be deemed a hate crime.

Court documents show that not only has this assailant attacked multiple people of color, at one point the 21-year-old even threatened to kill his own mother and her boyfriend.

