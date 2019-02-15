Kanye West, the king of doing the most, enlisted saxophonist Kenny G to surprise his wife Kim Kardashian with a musical serenade and a sea of roses on Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian was beside herself with joy and gloated online about her fancy gift that we all can’t afford.

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,” Kardashian tweeted Thursday, The NY Daily News reported.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Kenny G seemed to be playing the instrumental “Forever in Love,” amid long-stemmed roses that were in individual glass or crystal vases. Careful Kenny. Let’s hope he didn’t knock down a few on his way out because clearly there was no clear path for an exit.

Another video showed him playing “Over the Rainbow,” the 1939 classic from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The saxophonist was standing in an empty room, besides the roses of course.

West gave love to his wife, but he also surprisingly got some love on Twitter from Drake.

It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Drake dropped his debut mixtape, So Far Gone and set out to dominate the hip hop game. Drizzy commemorated the anniversary of the project by sending some love to his sometimes nemesis, Kanye West.

“@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” he posted in a caption that acknowledged several other rappers on Wednesday.