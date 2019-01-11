R&B singer turned reality star Teairra Mari will be forced to pay 50 Cent $30,000 in attorney fees after a judge dismissed all claims against him in her revenge porn lawsuit, The Blast reports.

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star initially sued 50 and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, after the latter released explicit footage of her on social media in apparent retaliation for her ending the relationship.

Mari alleges that Abdul-Ahad broke into her Instagram account and posted the video without her consent. Hours later, 50 made matters worse by reposting the clip to his 18 million Instagram followers. Lisa Bloom represented her in the case and a part of it played out on the show.

Mari said Abdul-Ahad was upset because she claims he was trying to start a polyamorous relationship, and create a reality show highlighting it, which she wanted no part of. After she removed the video and photo, 50 Cent posted the material on his own page.

She said 50 even applied a “black and white” filter to highlight the color contrast of Marí’s face. He captioned the picture with the hashtag #GetTheStrap, which the reality star claims was a possible reference to encourage his fans to harm her.

Now, according to The Blast, a Los Angeles judge dismissed all claims against 50. It was dismissed because it was argued that by the time 50 reposted the image, it was readily available online. Furthermore, it didn’t show genitals or the sexual act in progress, only the conclusion.

50 Cent had argued for Mari to pay his entire $161,660.15 legal bill, but the judge ordered her to pay just $30,618. There was no word on the status of her suit against Abdul-Ahad.

50 trolled Mari on Instagram after the decision came down.

Not cool. 50 needs to learn to be a gracious winner.