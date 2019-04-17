Former First Lady Michelle Obama is in hot water with conservatives and Fox News hosts this week after jokingly comparing President Trump’s administration to a “broken family”– and then taking that metaphor a step further by describing the commander-in-chief as their “divorced dad.”

According to Fox News, Sunday while promoting her book Becoming in London, Obama compared her husband’s record as president to Trump’s and didn’t hold back.

“For anyone who had any problems with Barack Obama, let’s just think about what we were troubled by – there were never any indictments,” she clarified to a crowd of approximately 15,000.

“We come from a broken family, we are a little unsettled,” Obama said in reference to the current state of American politics. “Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad,”

This comparison was quickly met with outrage by critics defending real divorced dads. Most vocal in this group was Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who on Tuesday slammed Obama’s comments for being “demeaning and insulting,” during a segment with co-host Geraldo Rivera and commentator Tammy Bruce.

“She’s equating, she’s reduced us to a sexist stereotype with a bad parent who gives candy and lets the kids watch too much TV because we have a guilty conscience about the breakup of the marriage. I think it’s a rare misstep though Sean, in fairness,” said Rivera.

“The problem here is it’s not just insulting to men and for every woman and man out in that audience who didn’t quite know why she was insulting them but it relies also on the other side of the coin which is the gender stereotype of women that all women are supposed to be either great mothers or only women can raise children or only women can be good parents,” Bruce said.

See the full segment below.