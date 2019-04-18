Ariden Jackson, 37, has been charged with criminal homicide of his teenage daughter, years after being convicted for assaulting her when she was an infant.

Jackson’s daughter Janiya, died nearly 14 years after he admitted to shaking her as a baby when she wouldn’t stop crying.

When the original crime took place in 2005 with Jackson had originally told officials that he accidentally dropped the child. It was later revealed that he had shaken his daughter three times. According to KDKA-Pittsburgh, court documents reveal Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child reckless endangerment, which landed him in jail for 10 years.

Janiya reached the age of 13 before she died as a result of those injuries. She had been residing in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania for the past several years while suffering from brain damage, developmental delays and a seizure disorder stemming from the original assault when she was four weeks old.

Janiya was found unresponsive this past February at the home of a family friend where she had been residing for the last several years. She was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The medical examiner determined she died as a result of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The report from the Beaver Country Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death as a homicide.

Jackson’s last known residence was in Edgewood, Pennsylvania where he was seen picking up trash outside of his apartment by neighbors this past Monday. There is currently a warrant for his arrest and he is being searched for by Allegheny County Detectives. Jackson is believed to be traveling without a car.

Allegheny County officials are asking for the publics help in locating Jackson you can report details at 1-833-255-8477.