Miguel got Trump supporters in a tizzy over the weekend after he posted a pic taking shots at the President Trump while giving a nod to Nipsey Hussle.

Miguel like many other celebs attended Coachella last weekend and posted a video to Instagram lounging in a tee shirt that asked the poignant question: “How Nipsey before Trump?”

The Grammy-nominated singer however, got slammed by Trump supporters who said the message on the shirt was promoting violence against the President, but several of his fans immediately came to his defense explaining that the loss of Hussle’s untimely death comes in the wake of having the country’s leader continuously exhibit xenophobic, tyrannical behavior.

Hussle gave so much to his legions of fans and his community and dedicated his life to being an agent of change by investing his own money into the same neighborhood where he hustled, which made him the beloved man he came to be.

Miguel is no fan of Trump and in 2015 made anti-Trump comments saying:

“There’s a tremendous responsibility we all have just to not be f***ing ignorant,” Miguel told NME then. “It’s really sad that even at that level, there is this ignorance that exists.”

In case you were wondering or want to pick up one for yourself, the graphic tee shirt is available for sale by Freebeforeeleven, which specializing in pop culture images and phrases.