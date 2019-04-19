Ilhan Omar is not letting Trump’s social media attack on her slide. In fact the feisty freshman congresswoman took time to clap back after Trump threw yet another Twitter fit, this time tweeting “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT” after Mueller’s long-awaited Russia report was released on thursday.

Omar retweeted and clapped back at Trump saying: “No thanks, just lived through one!” The NY Post reports.

No thanks, just lived through one! https://t.co/W7ZjgvosHN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 18, 2019

The harassment she “just lived through” was real after she received increased death threats against her because Trump tweeted out a 911 video infused with Omar’s image.

After the president’s unwarranted attack Omar tweeted:

“Since the President’s tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life— many directly referencing or replying to the President’s video. I thank the Capitol Police, the FBI, the House Sergeant at Arms, and the Speaker of the House for their attention to these threats,” Omar said in a statement.

Omar has received the support of fellow Dems including New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“[Omar] won’t back down to Trump’s racism and hate, and neither will we,” Sanders tweeted last weekend.