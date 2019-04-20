The Hip-hop star, Missy Elliott, announced on social media Wednesday that she’s finished working on a “big project.” By the looks of it, her fans cannot contain themselves, hoping that she is releasing new music this year.

Since her 2005 The Cookbook album release, fans have been waiting almost 14 years for her to drop a new album.

The “Lose Control” artist posted on Instagram dancing to Soul II Soul’s song “Keep On Moving” with the caption ”I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish😅🤮🤮🥶👽💣🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾”

Even celebrities are excited for a comeback with rap legend, Busta Rhymes writing under her post, OHHHHH SHITTTTT!!! IT’S TIME TWIN??? 👀👀

She also took to Twitter to express that she’s been working on the project for a long time.

“Thank God I just finished a big project today & it has been a very intense no sleep 5 weeks working on this since last year,” Elliott wrote on Twitter “I been sick on and off from weather change and this pollen has been kicking my a– but it will be all worth it! Im EXCITED.”

User @MoppReal tweeted under her post

“We are ready Missy! Ready for new music! new videos! new concepts! Everything you have in store we are ready for music needs you and @Timbaland right now. Praying this project brings you much success”

The multitalented artist just recently worked with a fellow female rapper, Lizzo, for her latest single, “Tempo” that dropped on March 20, according to Billboard.

Elliott had a great start for 2019. She made history this year becoming the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Hopefully, a new album will make the year even better!