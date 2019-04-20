Wendy Williams‘ husband, Kevin Hunter on Thursday called cops to the handle news media outside their home after reports circulated that the couple is getting a divorce and he will no longer executive produce for her TV show, according to People.

The call was made the same day Hunter, 46, was removed from his role with The Wendy Williams Show and comes a week after Williams, 54, filed for divorce from her husband.

“The resident says there’s a news van outside his home that won’t leave him alone,” a dispatched audio reveals from the emergency dispatcher statement reported by the Blast.

An officer says in response “We spoke with the caller as well as the press—both sides—and explained that they can be in the road and on the sidewalk, but not on their property.”

Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years after rumors began circulating that he is the father of his alleged mistresses newborn child. They have been married since 1997 and have a 19-year-old son together, Kevin Jr.

Hunter served as executive producer for her daily talk show since its 2008 debut and they also have Wendy Williams Production company together.

In a statement issued to People, Wendy Williams personal rep said: “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

Hunter on Tuesday also released a statement confessing that he was “not proud of my recent actions” and apologizing to his “wife, my family, and her amazing fans.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” Hunter said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Williams seems to be in good spirits as of late since announcing her divorce. Last month she revealed that she was living in a sober house and on her show Monday she said she would be “moving out of the sober house in just a few days.” She also said she’s planning a ”whole new life” for herself and her son. We wish Williams the best!