Director John Singleton was reportedly hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from a “mild” stroke, according to PEOPLE.

Deadline reports the 51-year-old checked himself into Cedars Sinai after he was suffering from weakness in his legs. His family reportedly said that Singleton recently returned from a trip from Costa Rica. Doctors are currently in the process of conducting tests.

After news of Singleton’s health began circulating, celebs took to social media to share their support and prayers for the director and his family.

—Toni Morrison new documentary, “The Pieces I Am” set to be released soon—

Baby Boy actor and rapper, Snoop Dogg, posted a photo of himself and Singleton on his Instagram page with the caption, “Pray 4 my brother 🙏🏽👊🏿✨💙. @johnsingleton,”

View this post on Instagram Pray 4 my brother 🙏🏽👊🏿✨💙. @johnsingleton space: nowrap;”>A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 20, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Omar Epps, who also starred in Singleton’s movie Higher Learning also sent his condolences on Twitter saying,

“Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well.”

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Singleton is one of the most popular and successful directors in Black film.

—Battle over Prince’s estate has the potential to go on for years—

He also made history with the latter film by becoming not only the youngest person but the first African American to recieve an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. He was the youngest person to be nominated for Best Original Screenplay as well. Actors Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut, Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela Bassett starred in the film.

He wrote, produced and directed popular projects such as Poetic Justice, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Boys In The Hood, Four Brothers, Rosewood and Michael Jackson’s video, “Remember The Time.”

His most recent project is FX show Snowfall. He co-created the series and it has already been renewed for a third season, according to PEOPLE.

The story is developing.

Thoughts and prayers goes out to Singleton and his famiy.