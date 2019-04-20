Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is a new documentary film that will focus on the legendary author’s career, highly acclaimed novels, and life, OprahMag reports.

The documentary will look back on her childhood, her experience as an undergraduate student at Howard University, and much more.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner in Literature is most notably known for her novels: Tar Baby, Song of Solomon, Beloved and The Bluest Eye.

The biopic, directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, will offer fans a better understanding of Morrison’s perspective on topics such as racial identity, prejudice, and the “plight of Black Women.” It will also highlight her current achievements.

The “nonfiction biopic” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year. It will be released in select theaters starting June 21. Viewers will also be able to view the film on PBS in 2020 as part of the broadcasting service’s American Masters series, according to Deadline. Hulu subscribers will also be able to see The Pieces I Am. The streaming service has already reportedly obtained the rights from Magnolia Pictures. It’s release date on the platform has not yet been released.

“Magnolia Pictures is our dream-come-true partner for Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” Greenfield-Sanders said in a statement. “Magnolia brilliantly brought RBG and I Am Not Your Negro to the theater-going-public and we are excited to screen Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am across the country.”

Fans can expect to see prominent people that will be featured in the 88-year-old icon’s documentary. Appearances will be made by activist, Angela Davis, author Fran Lebowitz, writer Walter Mosley, poet Russell Banks, and the author’s editor, Robert Gottlieb.

Oprah Winfrey will also share her remarks on Morrison impact as a literary creation. In 1998, she starred in the movie Beloved, alongside Danny Glover, and Thandie Newton, based off of Morrison’s 1987 novel.

“It’s impossible to actually imagine the American literary landscape without a Toni Morrison. She is our conscience, she is our seer, she is our truth-teller,” Winfrey said at a gala honoring Morrison this past December.