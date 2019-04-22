A Florida police deputy who was caught on video slamming a teen’s head in the ground, tried to justify the violent action in an arrest warrant affidavit, by blaming the boy saying he took an “aggressive stance,” according to BuzzFeed.

But the video appears to tell a different story that has caused outrage on social media and resulted in celebs calling for the firing of Deputy Christopher Krickovich and “#justiceforlucca,” the Black teen identified in the video.

So wrong!! Hurts me to my soul!! To think that could be my sons. 🤦🏾‍♂️😢. Scary times man https://t.co/tRxk6sV7sb — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2019

READ MORE: Celebs react to viral video of Black Florida teen being brutalized by police

The violent incident was captured on cellphone video last Thursday near J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, Florida, CBS news reports. Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Krickovich is seen on the footage jumping on the boy before slamming his head against the pavement near another teen on the ground in handcuffs.

Krickovich said in a police report that he feared for his life, as there were only three officers who were allegedly outnumbered by about 200 students “who were yelling, threatening us and surrounding us, I had to act quickly, fearing I would get stuck or having a student potentially grab weapons off of my belt or vest,” he wrote.

The boy reportedly tried to pick up a cell phone that fell out of the pocket of another teen who was on the ground being arrested by the officers.

“While I was dealing with the male on the ground, I observed his phone slide to the right of me and then behind me. I observed a teen wearing a red tank top reach down and attempt to grab the male student’s phone,” Krickovich wrote.

The other deputy, Sgt. Greg LaCerra reportedly told the boy to get back when he “took an aggressive stance” toward the cop and “bladed his body and began clenching his fists.”

READ MORE: Social media entrepreneur facing 20 years in jail for trying to muscle domain name

According to the report, LaCerra pepper-sprayed the teen in the face and forced him to the ground, Krickovich wrote.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said the incident is under investigation.

“That’s the most electrifying and dangerous situation for a law enforcement administrator to handle. Any time a white deputy is involved in contact with using force on a black youth, this thing blows up,” he said. “How we handle that from an administrative standpoint has to be very tactful.”

“I’m not going to sit and try to brush anything under the table,” he said. “The facts are what they are.”

Krickovich has since been ordered to surrender his gun and badge.