A Florida deputy has been ordered to surrender his gun and badge after he was filmed banging the head of a pepper-sprayed Black high schooler against the ground.

The violent incident was captured on cellphone video last Thursday near J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, Florida, CBS news reports. Broward County sheriff’s deputy Christopher Krickovich is seen on the footage jumping on the boy before slamming his head against the pavement near another teen on the ground in handcuffs.

Krickovich said in a police report that he feared for his life, as there were only three officers who were allegedly outnumbered by about 200 students “who were yelling, threatening us and surrounding us, I had to act quickly, fearing I would get stuck or having a student potentially grab weapons off of my belt or vest,” he wrote.

Many Twitter users and celebs alike have called on Florida officials to take disciplinary action via #JusticeForLucca, according to Complex. After civil rights activist Shaun King shared the video on social media, Internet sleuths quickly identified the young man as 15-year-old Lucca.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen has called for Krickovich to be fired and that the another deputy seen on the footage using excessive force be disciplined; calling their conduct “outrageous & unacceptable.”

School Board member Rosalind Osgood took to Twitter on Friday “to demand removal of these officers.”

Kenny Stills of the Miami Dolphins responded to the viral video on Twitter, writing “This man couldn’t wait to rough up a black child. Beyond sick of seeing this.”

While LeBron James noted, “So wrong!! Hurts me to my soul!! To think that could be my sons. Scary times man.”

Krickovich is reportedly on restricted assignment pending the investigation, while the status of other deputy, Sgt. Greg LaCerra, remains unclear at the time of this report. LaCerra has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, while Krickovich has served for six years, according to the Sun-Sentinel.