Baby Sussex’s birth is apparently close enough for grandmother Doria Ragland to arrive in the U.K. in preparation for her daughter Meghan Markle to deliver.

And the world is watching.

Kensington Palace released a statement sharing Ragland’s happy sentiments about the impending birth of her royal grandchild

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

Surely Ragland will bring her calming yoga strategies along with her to help her daughter get through labor. Ragland is a yoga instructor in L.A. and a social worker, Entertainment Tonight reports.

When the baby news came, Kensington Palace announced:

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” read the official announcement.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle is reportedly considering having a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly told sources that she doesn’t want the Queen’s doctors to be involved in her birthing plan, nor does she want the “goldfish bowl” experience of delivering at the famous Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital Paddington.

The royal couple captivated hearts around the world when they tied the knot at Windsor Castle last May. The star-studded ceremony was watched around the world and the couple honeymooned in Namibia.