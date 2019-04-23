Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and new baby Sussex may be moving to the motherland but whether that move is permanent remains debatable because Buckingham Palace has neither confirmed or denied the information reports Harper’s Bazaar.

Rumors started swirling, the Sunday Times of London reports, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may settle on digs in Africa, a place that’s close to the heart for the couple who will carry out their charitable work and continue doing their royal duties.

“There’s no doubt that Harry and Meghan want a bit of freedom from the U.S. They want a little bit from freedom from the institution,” said Royah Nikkhah, who co-wrote the article for the outlet.

It was also in Africa where Harry convinced Meghan to camp out under the stars, helping the couple to grow closer.

“I managed to come and persuade her to come join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars,” he previously said.

Meghan’s diamond in her engagement ring was also reportedly cultivated from Botswana.

In Africa is where Harry said he feels the most at peace.

“This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world,” Harry told Town & Country magazine, previously.

Nikkhah added, “When Princess Elizabeth was a newlywed, she and Prince Philip spent long periods of time between 1949 and 1951 in Malta. The queen has spoken about that as being among the happiest years of her life. Harry and Meghan’s move abroad is being described by courtiers as giving them a chance at their ‘Malta moment.’”

Well that move may be very soon since it’s rumored Baby Sussex is just days away from being born. In fact, Meghan’s mom popped up on town to ensure she won’t miss the moment.

Kensington Palace released a statement sharing Ragland’s happy sentiments about the impending birth of her royal grandchild

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.