Odell Beckham Jr. may be gone from the New York Giants but that’s not stopping him from telling his former team (and the rest of the world) what he thinks about the organization.

According to the New York Daily News, Monday, the ex-Giants wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowl selection, who was traded last month to the Cleveland Browns went on a massive Twitter rant characterizing his former home as “a place that’s ok wit(h) losing,” in response to both social media trolls and fans.

But it’s also speculated that he was incited to lash out due to disparaging digs that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman took, which allude to Beckham’s detrimental impact on the “culture” of the team.

READ MORE: Star receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. talks about trade to the Cleveland Browns

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Beckham also had no problem mocking Gettleman, throwing the words he used about early rumors surfacing about Beckham being traded, which eventually came true.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him…” you don’t get married to get a divorce … I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing. PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

A new beginning… and media that isn’t gonna have or look for a story of a sneeze or blow my nose wrong ! Im lookin forward to what God has in store for me!! I’m lookin for to Jarvis Landry and a fresh start — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Of course this isn’t what we wanna share wit the world and talk about 😂😂😂 this doesn’t stir the pot and cause any controversy! I tried to sign everything any time I could for those people. Whether I knew they were selling it or it was for them… I play this game to inspire — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Cleveland is my home now. Trust me I’m comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let’s have some fun! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

It’s not about explaining , sometimes they just need to kno the truth. Regardless u say something then I’ve said to much. If I don’t say somethin then I’m hiding something. Lol either way it’s a lose lose for me, soooo… let the truth out my guy — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

The vocal 26 year old believes it’s “crazy” and “disrespectful” that the Giants only issued a dry press release thanking OBJ “for his contributions”.