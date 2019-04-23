 

Odell Beckham Jr. may be gone from the New York Giants but that’s not stopping him from telling his former team (and the rest of the world) what he thinks about the organization.

According to the New York Daily News, Monday, the ex-Giants wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowl selection, who was traded last month to the Cleveland Browns went on a massive Twitter rant characterizing his former home as “a place that’s ok wit(h) losing,” in response to both social media trolls and fans.

But it’s also speculated that he was incited to lash out due to disparaging digs that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman took, which allude to Beckham’s detrimental impact on the “culture” of the team.

Beckham also had no problem mocking Gettleman, throwing the words he used about early rumors surfacing about Beckham being traded, which eventually came true.

The vocal 26 year old believes it’s “crazy” and “disrespectful” that the Giants only issued a dry press release thanking OBJ “for his contributions”.

“I gave them everything I had (every) Sunday. Just put some respect on my name that’s all I’m sayin!” Beckham responded to a follower who agreed Gettleman had been ‘disrespectful.’

“I ain’t sayin nothin, (and) trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno(w) about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls! Ya diggg.”