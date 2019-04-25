Before artists belt out songs that were written by another artist, they listen to the tune, add their special nuances and unique style and record their rendition. But it’s not often that we get to hear what the original version sounded like.

Well, we’re in for a treat because Prince wrote dozens of hits for singers and on his birthday June 7, Warner Bros. Records and Tidal, will release “Originals,” a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings by Prince, Variety reports.

Remember The Glamorous Life by Sheila E? How about Jungle Love by The Time? Those are just two jams that will be included on the album that was composed by the purple one.

“Originals” will stream exclusively on Tidal for 14 days,” according to an announcement.

“In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via Tidal’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound.”

Then on June 21, the recordings will be released by Warner Bros. The recording comes directly from Prince’s archive of “Vault” recordings. They will be available through all download and streaming partners and on CD.

Other formats, 180 gram 2LP, and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP will be released on July 19th. (Pre-order the album here.)

Many of the songs became big hits like Vanity 6’s “Make-Up,” Jill Jones’s “Baby, You’re a Trip,” and Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Love.” Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” became a No. 1 single.

Here’s the list.