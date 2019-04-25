On Thursday, Former Vice President Joe Biden has announced his bid for Presidency in 2020 and he’s done it by directing targeting Donald Trump and what he believes is a decline in the nation’s democracy.

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake,” Biden said in the video. “That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

Biden said he’s running to take back the “soul of this nation” which is at stake if Trump wins another four years, he said in his campaign video.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

Biden took issue with the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and the fact that Trump took sides with racists when he called Neo-Nazis “very fine people”.

“He said there were quote some very fine people on both sides,” Biden said. “With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

Earlier this year Biden launched a political action committee and he previously told InStyle magazine that “this moment in American history sort of fits into my wheelhouse and the strengths I have.” He cited his experience with diplomacy, his personal authenticity and his willingness to work with both parties.