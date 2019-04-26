Ayanna Pressley thegrio.com AP
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listens during a news conference with members of the Progressive Caucus in Washington, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Democratic Massachusetts  Rep. Ayanna Pressley is admonishing “pundits” who have attached Boston Marathon bomber Dzokhar Tsarnaev to the push by White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders and others to give voting rights to convicts, the Boston Globe is reporting.

The question unfolded when a student at Harvard University asked Sanders about his thoughts on allowing convicts “like the Boston Marathon bomber” to vote.

“I think the right to vote is inherent in our democracy — yes, even for terrible people,” Sanders responded. “Because once you start chipping away, you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote,’ or, ‘That person did that, not going to let that person vote.’ You’re running down a slippery slope. So I believe that people commit crimes, they pay the price. When they get out of jail, I believe they certainly should have the right to vote.”

But in a series of tweets issued Thursday, Pressley said it is wrong to attach a tragedy and disaster such as the Boston Marathon bombing to an issue as critical as voting rights.

Pressley was referring to the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Norfolk, Mass., and reports that inmates were organizing to form a political action committee.

Pressley also made reference to having a loved one in and out of prison and understanding the issue acutely, and also tweeted,

Tsarnaev has been sentenced to death in the April 2013 incident that killed three people, including.