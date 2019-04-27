Frankie Beverly of Maze fame is giving Beyoncé‘s rendition of his classic “Before I Let Go” the nod, Billboard is reporting.

“She’s done so much, this is one of the high points of my life,” Beverly, who wrote and performed the iconic 1981 song on vinyl and before sold-out audiences, told the magazine.

Beverly said the whole experience has been “shocking,” because Beyoncé kept everything about her remake of his song quiet. Despite rumors about what was happening, Beverly said he was “blown away” when he was contacted by her staff and played a first draft of the song.

“It’s a blessing,” Beverly said. “I’m caught off guard, but in a beautiful way. She’s such a sweet person too. She’s a very sweet, religious kind of person. Then the way she just released it, it’s off the chain.”

In classic Beyoncé style, Beyoncé released the album and film in the wee hours of April 17, setting off worldwide buzz. Both are centered on her history-making appearance at last year’s Coachella festival, where she was the first Black woman to headline. The appearance included a performance by members of HBCU bands from across the country and an appearance by her husband, Jay-Z. Her version of “Before I Let Go” runs with the credits of the Homecoming film.

Beverly told Billboard that he and Beyoncé go way back to when she was a teen, and her mother brought her to a Maze show at the Houston Rodeo.

“She wasn’t a big star then, but we wound up working together a few times since and she’s always been very, very nice to me,” he said. “This cover was just like she is. She didn’t make a big deal out of doing this song, and that’s just the way she works. I love the way she does her thing.”

Beverly said he was motivated to write the song, which peaked at the 13th spot on the R&B/hip hop charts, because of an up-and-down relationship that he wanted, but also knew had to end. He says the music was “a gift from God.”

“Today, me and the girl are still close, but we don’t see each other like that,” he said. “But it was a real deal love type of thing.”