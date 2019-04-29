“The Long Night,” episode three of the final season of Game of Thrones (#DemThrones), was arguably one of our generation’s most anticipated single episodes of television. Based off of next-day reactions, the episode exceeded expectations. It probably also broke a more dubious record for most unencumbered social media spoilers because many of y’all ain’t shit.

(Like, many of you really ought to be ashamed of yourselves for your behavior.)

Considering how beloved Game of Thrones is and how it collects new viewers with every season, the amount of fan engagement and memes that drop following every new Sunday episode would make Olivia Pope and James St. Patrick blush. Episodes like “The Long Night” are the reason that Twitter exists. Just make sure you stay the hell away from the internet – and the rest of this piece – if you haven’t already watched the episode.

Daenerys Targaryen has spent several seasons commanding armies and her dragons to kill bad people and anyone who stands against her. But in this episode, she found herself on the ground surrounded by wights and had to get her nice, white costume dirty. She even had to pick up a weapon and, well….

daenerys when she has to actually pick up a sword and fight: pic.twitter.com/CefYUlS95D — LC (@ayyyxn) April 29, 2019

When Dany picked up a sword and started stabbing dudes pic.twitter.com/PKozRc3TAm — Beanie Melo (@CountOnVic) April 29, 2019

One of the worst ideas anyone had was to stash all the women and children in a crypt to “protect” them from the Battle of Winterfell. In a crypt. With all the dead people. Whom the Night King has proven to everyone that he can resurrect…

Everyone hiding in the Crypt coming out in the next episode like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oW5seUBroi — James Micael (@JPMicael) April 29, 2019

Brienne of Tarth is my single favorite character on the show, so I was definitely concerned when it appeared that she and Jamie were being overrun by wights and wouldn’t make it to episode four. Alas, Ser Brianne lives to slay another day, and I don’t have to rage-quit the show so close to the end.

Me when Jaime , Brienne and Pod disappeared for a good 20 minutes #BattleOfWinterfell #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/XVppLM9z0i — conni 💛 (@fullhomobro1) April 29, 2019

Brienne, Jamie and Grey Worm when they have to kill everyone they killed AGAIN #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/eA55Ni4NGM — TANYA 🔮 (@toitanya) April 29, 2019

ARYA, DAENERYS, AND BRIENNE ON THEIR WAY TO KINGS LANDING #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mV3Ho7Oktg — brianna (@brihundley) April 29, 2019

Arya Stark obviously had the episode’s most watercooler moment, coming from out of no-damn-where when all seemed lost to take out the Night King with the same dagger that was used in an attempt to take her brother Bran’s life in the show’s very first season.

#GameofThrones

Night King’s security when Arya Stark was approaching him. pic.twitter.com/XHUbbFF1AC — Dileep K S (@ksdileep1) April 29, 2019

I swear Arya came through like Jordan from the free throw line #GameofThrones #DemThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/jTsdIcILzD — Pistol Grip Chin (@mpifonifunny) April 29, 2019

It would appear that Brandon, despite being disabled and kinda weird, was always the key to taking out the Night King. He put all the chess pieces in play to set up the encounter between Arya and the Night King; eagle-eyed viewers realized that the whole damn thing was set up several seasons ago.

Bran was playing 4D chess against the Night King when he gave Arya the Catspaw dagger #GameofThrones #DemThrones #forthethrone pic.twitter.com/qIlGyCchde — Garrick (Key Issues) (@Garrick_KI) April 29, 2019

Bran and Arya after finessing the Night King #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/P54LYTwS45 — 𝓐𝓷 𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓾𝓪𝓵. (@SadzaWithSoul) April 29, 2019

So it was been revealed how the night king going to die since season 3 #GameofThrones#AryaStark pic.twitter.com/sK5p520GYN — Ridzy (@ridzy999) April 29, 2019

After a whole series of doing awful shit in the name of the Lord of Light, the Red Woman Melisandre finally fulfilled her destiny by giving the protagonists every leg up she could in an otherwise one-sided battle before walking off into the sunset to finally die.

Me when the Red Woman just up and left 😑 hello?! we need Jorah and Lyanna back first! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Ba3GIjB7HD — SweetSyren (@SweetSyyren) April 29, 2019

Theon Greyjoy has the series’ most redemptive character arc: He was an mean, cowardly bastard we all wanted to see take an L in season two before getting broken down by Ramsay Bolton and eventually rebuilt. It made perfect sense that he die atoning for his sins – his last stand was among the episode’s most goosebump-inducing moments, even if it was extremely telegraphed.

Bran: Theon, you’re a good man. Thank you. Theon: pic.twitter.com/FQDc5J9o4e — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 29, 2019

Ser Jorah Mormont’s death following his unwavering devotion to protecting the Mother of Dragons is a reminder of how truly loyal he was. And how loyal a man can be while kicking it in the friend zone forever.

And clearly, the Crying Jordan meme is like taxes and herpes – it won’t ever go away. Night King, we hardly knew ye.

