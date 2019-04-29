Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar has joined BMI’s impressive roster of hitmakers, as the leading performing rights organization has signed the Pulitzer-winning rapper to a “long term” publishing deal.

The company now represents the artist’s impressive catalog of music, Complex reports. While Lamar has previously denied rumors that he’s currently working on a new album, many fans believe this move to BMI signals a follow-up to 2017’s DAMN is on the way.

The Compton native joins a list of Top Dawg Entertainment talent that BMI reps, including Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SZA, who he recently collaborated with on “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack. The song earned the dynamic duo four Grammy nominations, two Golden Globe noms and an Academy Award nomination.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our great working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment and its incredibly talented roster,” Mike Steinberg, EVP Creative & Licensing at BMI said.

In addition to his solo work, the hip-hop star is known for his collabs with global pop stars on hits such as “Loyalty” with Rihanna and “Bad Blood” with Taylor Swift. He has also won 13 Grammy Awards and 37 nominations.

“Kendrick’s gift for writing and performing such stunningly impactful music has solidified his stature among the world’s greatest artists,” Steinberg added. “We’re honored that he has chosen BMI to represent his creative works.”

In related news, Grammy winning super producer Mark Ronson says Lamar once turned down his request to collaborate.

Despite working with some of the biggest music stars including Bruno Mars, Adele, Lady Gaga, and the late Amy Winehouse, Ronson admits that not everyone is always impressed with his roster of chart-topping hits.

Lamar made his debut in 2012 with Good Kid, m.A.A.d City followed by 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly and his DAMN project earned him a Pulitzer Prize.

Lamar was named Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year in 2017.

