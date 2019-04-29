Beloved director, John Singleton died at age 51 on Monday but his extensive body of work will live on.

The trailblazing filmmaker was a revolutionary of sorts; telling authentic Black stories long before the national call for representation hit a fever pitch. He had a knack for finding and fostering new talent, making a major impact on the careers of several stars including Morris Chestnut, Regina King, Tyrese, Taraji P. Henson, Tupac Shakur, and Ice Cube among others.

His expansive catalogue of work spans across the big screen, television, and even music videos and the impact of his work will not be forgotten.

Here’s a rundown of his 5 most iconic films: