Beloved director, John Singleton died at age 51 on Monday but his extensive body of work will live on.
The trailblazing filmmaker was a revolutionary of sorts; telling authentic Black stories long before the national call for representation hit a fever pitch. He had a knack for finding and fostering new talent, making a major impact on the careers of several stars including Morris Chestnut, Regina King, Tyrese, Taraji P. Henson, Tupac Shakur, and Ice Cube among others.
His expansive catalogue of work spans across the big screen, television, and even music videos and the impact of his work will not be forgotten.
Here’s a rundown of his 5 most iconic films:
1Boyz n The Hood
John Singleton made his directorial debut with the 1991 film that showed the world what was really going on in countless communities across the country. The movie earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director, making him the youngest person (24) and first Black man to be nominated in the category. He was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay for the film that marked the first acting roles for Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut and featured Nia Long, Regina King, Cuba Gooding Jr., Angela Bassett, and Laurence Fishburne. In 1993, it won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture and has been honored by multiple organizations including the Writers Guild of America andthe American Film Institute among others.