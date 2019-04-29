R&B singer Peabo Bryson was listed in stable condition after suffering a mild heart attack over the weekend, a representative for the two-time Grammy-winner said Monday in a short statement, Rolling Stone reports.

Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery for Bryson, 68, the statement says. He fell ill Saturday at his Georgia home.

The eight-time Grammy nominee and South Carolina native is best known for his soulful love ballads and duets with music icons such as Roberta Flack, Natalie Cole and Minnie Riperton. He scored 17 Top 20 R&B hits during the 70s and 80s, and performed on two of Disney’s most popular soundtracks, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

His performance of “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion earned him a Grammy and Oscar for Best Original Song in 1992 and Bryson scored his second Grammy win the following year for “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

The Aladdin theme song was so massive back in the day that it reportedly knocked Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” from Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in March 1993.

Bryson released three gold-certified albums during the height of his career but only one album during the 2000s. His most recent project, Stand for Love, was released last year, with production by legendary production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Rolling Stone writes.

In an interview with the publication last year, Bryson noted that lifetime-achievement awards “indicates that you reached some kind of pinnacle, or that you’re done, and I’m far from any off that,” he said.

The star’s health issues will likely impact his current summer/fall tour, as he has two shows in Akron, Ohio on Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4, according to the Daily Mail. The tour is slated to kick off the international leg in the fall.

“At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated,” his reps tells TMZ.

It’s currently unclear when he will be released from the hospital.

